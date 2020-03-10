Keeneland April two-year-olds sale catalog now online

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A catalogue of the two-year-olds in training and horses of racing age available for sale at Keeneland in April is now online.

There are 70 horses catalogued for the April 7th sale.

Keeneland says print catalogs will be mailed Friday, March 13th.

Horses of racing age will be listed in a digital catalog, featuring Daily Racing Form past performances and Thoro-Graph and Ragozin sheets. That will be posted online Tuesday, March 24. A print version will be available Tuesday, March 31.

Keeneland says it is still accepting entries for the April sale.

“The April Sale returned to the Keeneland calendar last year to positive reviews from buyers and consignors, who like the timing of the auction,” Keeneland Vice President of Racing and Sales Bob Elliston said. “Scheduling the sale during the Spring Meet ensures a deep buying bench of owners, trainers, bloodstock agents and others, which produces a strong, competitive market.”

The sale follows the Spring Meet’s four day opening weekend from April 2nd through the 5th.

Sales action starts Monday, April 6th with preview day breezes over both dirt and turf for sales two-year-olds.

The April sale begins the next day at 2 p.m. beginning with horses of racing age followed by two-year-olds.

The auction will be streamed live on Keeneland.com with coverage on TVG.

Miss Tapirado topped the 2019 April sale at $1.3 million.

Higher Power, a horse of racing age from last year’s auction, won the TVG Pacific Classic (G1) four months later.