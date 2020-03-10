George Rogers Clark takes home 10th Region Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – There are only a few tickets left to be punch for the KHSAA Boys Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena next week.

George Rogers Clark and Montgomery County are fierce rivals on Tuesday they battled for the 10th Region Championship as well as shot to play at Rupp in the Sweet Sixteen.

The Cardinals would battle back from eight points down to beat the Indians, 53-50.

ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy has highlights from the game in the video above.