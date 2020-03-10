Effort to build veterans’ nursing home clears another hurdle

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – A nearly decade-long effort to build a military veterans’ nursing home in south central Kentucky has reached another milestone.

Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday signed legislation to provide $2.5 million to fund design and preconstruction costs.

The governor was joined by a group of lawmakers and veterans at the statehouse signing ceremony for the bill.

The measure supports another phase in the Bowling Green Veterans Center project.

The bill sailed through the legislature with bipartisan support. The $30 million project calls for a 90-bed, long-term skilled nursing care facility.