Army widow receives mortgage-free home in London

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Out of unspeakable loss, comes financial relief for a U.S. Army widow in Laurel County.

On Tuesday, the non-profit foundation, Tunnels to Towers, presented Holly Conrad with a mortgage-free home in London as part of its Gold Star home program.

Sergeant Tim Conrad, Jr., was killed in combat in Afghanistan on February 23, 2012. The couple’s son Bentley, was only 7-months old at the time of his father’s death. He knows him only through belongings, pictures, videos and stories from family and friends.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors the sacrifice of New York City Firefighter Stephen Siller, who ran through the Brooklyn Batter Tunnel to the Twin Towers on 9-11, where he lost his life.

The Gold Star Family home program honors the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country.

