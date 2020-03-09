UK will monitor students’ spring break travel due to coronavirus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky will keep close tabs on students’ travel plans for spring break next week and take extra precautions because of the coronavirus.

The university says it’s moving forward with all spring break programs, with the exception of those in CDC warning locations.

China, Italy, Iran and South Korea have reached a CDC Level-3 Travel Warning, which means no one should travel to those countries because of the outbreak.

Anyone returning to the United States from those four countries will be quarantined.

UK President Eli Capilouto encouraged all students to stay safe and healthy.