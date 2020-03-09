Suspect named in Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year old Seantel Wilone Watson, who is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Lexington last Friday, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say Watson shot and killed 44-year old Larry S. Rose, Junior. He was found dead in the 400 block of Smith Street on March 6, 2020.

Anyone with information about Watson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.