REAL ID’s available at regional licensing office in Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Rowan County REAL ID Regional Drivers Licensing office opened Monday.

Any U.S. citizen or permanent resident who has a drivers license, permit or identification car may apply for a Kentucky REAL ID-compliant version at the new regional office in Morehead.

Kentuckians will need a REAL ID by October 1, 2020, in order to fly commercially, get in some federal buildings and onto military bases.

To learn more, including what documents need to be presented in order to get a REAL ID, click here.