Partly sunny Monday, then rain showers move in

MONDAY: Dry during the first part of the day. Increasing clouds with a 80% chance of rain in the evening. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: 80% chance of rain. Cloudy with warmer temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance of rain. \Mostly cloudy with warmer temperatures in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: 20% chance of rain. Cloudy with warmer temperatures in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: 40% chance of rain. Partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance of rain. Cloudy skies. Not quite as warm, with highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: 50% chance of rain. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 50s.