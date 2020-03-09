Kentucky to receive $2 million to repair roads damaged by flooding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – Kentucky is receiving $2 million in emergency money from the federal government to repair roads damaged by floods in February.

The announcement came Monday from Republican Representative Hal Rogers, of Somerset.

Congressman Rogers met with local leaders from communities along the Cumberland River to talk about immediate needs in each county hit hard by flooding last month.

To date, 146 damaged Federal-aid sites across ten Kentucky counties have been reported, resulting in an estimated $9.5 million in emergency relief program-eligible damages, according to Congressman Rogers.

Most of the damaged federal roads were in southeastern Kentucky.