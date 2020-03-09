Last day of class moved to May 28 for Fayette County Public Schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Board of Education on Monday revised the district’s calendar due to days missed because of illness and weather.

As of March 9, 2020, students have missed two days and two hours of instruction because of illness and winter weather.

- Advertisement -

To make up for those missed days, school will now be in session on Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28, 2020. The original last day of class was May 26.

Friday, March 20, 2020, will remain a day off for students.

If no more school days are missed, the last day of school will be May 28, 2020, according to the school district.

Related Article: Lexington Mayor called out during community meeting

High School graduations will be held May 28 and 29, if no more days are missed, according to FCPS.