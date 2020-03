LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The race is officially on. You can now purchase tickets to the 2020 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland in Lexington.

The best way to secure your tickets right now is online at BreedersCup.com.

- Advertisement -

Don’t miss your chance to be part of history and witness the two most thrilling days in horse racing at one of our sport’s most historic venues.

The races are scheduled November 6-7.

Keeneland first hosted the Breeders’ Cup in 2015.