A soggy week…

Overview: It is going to be rather soggy with week as we’ll have at least four storm system moving through with the fourth one giving us a chance of snow Saturday night.

Tonight: Rain and windy with lows in the middle 50s

Tuesday: Rain ending in the morning with some afternoon clearing, with highs around 60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers developing in the afternoon, with highs around 60

Thursday: Periods of rain developing in the afternoon, highs in the middle 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy, windy and colder with highs in the lower 50s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with showers or even snow showers developing late, Highs in the upper 40s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few morning showers, highs in the lower 60s

Monday: Windy with rain, highs in the lower to middle 60s

AMS Meteorologist George Zabrecky

gzabrecky@wtvq.com