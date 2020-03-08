Rain is on the way…

Overview: A fast moving west to east weather pattern will dominate our week’s weather. We’ll see periods of wet weather followed by periods of dry weather as temperatures hover around 60 for afternoon highs.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly with temperatures in the lower 40s

Monday: Windy with rain developing late, highs in the lower to middle 60s

Tuesday: Rain ending in the morning with some afternoon clearing, with highs around 60

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy with showers developing late, with highs in the lower 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy with rain developing late, cooler with highs in the middle 50s

Saturday: Rain likely with highs in the upper 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 60s

AMS Meteorologist George Zabrecky

gzabrecky@wtvq.com