House of Prom helping students find their special dress at an affordable price

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Everyone knows that prom is a special time of year for almost every high school student. So, imagine not being able to attend the yearly event simply because you couldn’t afford a dress.

House of Prom was held at Lexington Green on Saturday to help alleviate the financial burden of prom.

- Advertisement -

The one-day event allows local students to purchase a new or slightly used prom dress for a flat 20 dollars. A small selection of shoes and jewelry were also available for purchase.

“Not everybody can afford to go out and spend a lot of money on a prom dress,” says Andrea Ayers, event staff. “We feel like everyone should have the opportunity to feel like a princess for the day or go to their prom in style.”’

Half of the event’s proceeds will go to the international Dress for Success non-profit organization.