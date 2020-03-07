Sunny Sunday before the rain kicks in this week

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Cooler weather with temperatures dropping below freezing tonight. Winds will be calm until Sunday.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Dry during the first part of the day. Increasing clouds with a 80% chance of rain in the evening. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: 90% chance of rain. Cloudy with warmer temperatures in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: 60% chance of rain. Cloudy with warmer temperatures in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: 20% chance of rain. Cloudy with warmer temperatures in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: 40% chance of rain. Partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance of rain. Cloudy skies. Not quite as warm, with highs in the low 50s.