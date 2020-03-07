Lyric Theatre hosts International Women’s Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The second annual International Women’s Festival took place Saturday at the Lyric Theatre.

Attendees were able to enjoy performances, international food, shop with local vendors, learn more about local organizations, and browse an art exhibition specifically created and curated to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The festival’s mission is to highlight women-owned businesses and organizations in Lexington, while also giving a platform for local female artists and performers to work together.

Organizers say the ultimate goal is to support, empower, and celebrate women of different cultures.

Access to the festival was free and open to the public.

This year the event took place over two days and included a kick-off concert on Friday at Rock House Brewing.

Tab Caudill, a Central Kentucky songwriter, opened the show with her signature folk rock ballads. The Binders, an all-female super group, were the headliners.

ABC36‘s Erica Bivens helped emcee Saturday’s festival.