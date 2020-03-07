Bluegrass Distillers helps raise money for Lexington Humane Society

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentuckians have a way to combine philanthropy and bourbon all in one.

Bluegrass Distillers is raising money for Lexington Humane Society by donating a portion of its proceeds to the nonprofit.

- Advertisement -

For every $50 bottle of the specific bourbon the distillery sells, $20 goes to the Humane Society. Having started at the beginning of the year, only thirty bottles were left on Saturday afternoon.

Director Ashley Hammond says the partnership is crucial for the work it does.

“We see over 5,000 animals that look to us for help every single year, and we wouldn’t be able to do this without our partners like Bluegrass Distillers and our supporters in the community,” Hammond says.

Bluegrass Distillers says this partnership is only one of many. It helps raise money for a different nonprofit every month. In the end, these organizations can walk away with $5,000 without having to put in any of its own money.

Those 21 and older can make a purchase here.