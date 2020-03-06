UPDATE: UK effectively bans woman in racial slur video from athletics events

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Kentucky fan caught on camera using a racial slur will never be allowed a ticket to a UK athletic event ever again.

Less than 24 hours after saying there would be consequences, Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart announced Thursday UK has permanently revoked the woman’s ticket privileges.

Wednesday, fans were calling on UK to take action after an African American Tennessee fan posted the video, showing a UK fan using the n word after the game Tuesday night.

The Tennessee fan says he was asking the UK fans where they were going as the cats started losing to the vols and the woman stopped and shouted at him.

“This misconduct is unacceptable, unwelcome at the University of Kentucky and not reflective of our values,” Barnhart tweeted Thursday