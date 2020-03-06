Spring like weather returns for the weekend

Today was a reality check for everyone in Kentucky, just reminding us that it is still winter after all. Don’t worry though the cooler weather will only last today. With that said, it was gloomy, with a few flurries along with windy conditions.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies, lows in the upper 20s.

Saturday, mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions, highs in the low 50s

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend will be nice, dry, and sunny! Spring-like weather returns to the Bluegrass Region, with temperatures in the 50s on Saturday and move into the 60s on Sunday.

Next work week appear to feature very unsettled weather and it all starts Monday evening. A low pressure and cold front will move across the Ohio Valley. This will lead to showers Monday night and into Tuesday even some thunderstorms Tuesday night could be possible.

There will be a short period of lull Tuesday night into Wednesday before another wave arrives Wednesday and generate more showers and thunderstorm activity.

Stay Tuned!

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear skies with blustery conditions, lows in the upper 20s

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 50s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in low 60s

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, highs in upper 60s

TUESDAY: Showers likely, highs in the mid 50s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers likely, highs in the mid 50s

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, showers possible, highs in the upper 50s low 60s

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, highs in the upper 50s low 60s

