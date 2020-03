OAK GROVE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a man was killed after the ATV he was driving turned over on top of him in a ditch in Christian County.

Investigators say 44-year old Daniel Pulis, of Oak Grove, was riding in a field off of Carneal Lane at the time of the accident on Thursday evening.

Pulis died at Blanchfield Army Hospital at Fort Campbell.