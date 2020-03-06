Luke Bryan coming to Rupp Arena in October

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since wrapping up the last ten years as the “Most Heard Artist of the Decade,” as named by Country Aircheck, Luke Bryan looks ahead into 2020 and announces plans for a new studio album and a 2020 tour.

His latest tour will make a stop at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center located in downtown Lexington on Friday, October 23, 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10AM and will be available thru www.Ticketmaster.com and the venue box office.

Luke will release his seventh studio album BORN HERE, LIVE HERE, DIE HERE on April 24. It’s the follow up to 2017’s WHAT MAKES YOU COUNTRY album which became his third consecutive release to debut at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 and his fifth #1 debut on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart.

Luke will kick off his “PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR” that will feature Morgan Wallen as special guest on the tour with openers Runaway June.

“‘Proud to be right here’ is a phrase from my new album’s title track, BORN HERE, LIVE HERE, DIE HERE (written by Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson, Jake Mitchell),” said Luke.

“From the moment I first heard it, I loved that this song related so closely to how I grew up and how I still have so many ties to my hometown. It’s a connection I feel is so important in country music. I am truly so thankful to have the opportunity to make music for my fans and to look out into the crowds each night from stage and be proud of what we’ve created. And I’m excited to get on the road with these guest artists too. I’ve been watching what Morgan is building with his fans and it has been so fun to watch! I know with him, Caylee and Runaway June on this tour it’s going to be such a high energy night for everyone.”