Gov. Beshear grants $250,000 to Woodford County Tennis Courts

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear granted his first Central Kentucky grant as governor Friday to help Woodford County Parks and Recreation rebuild its tennis park.

During a press conference the governor said grants are applied for and earned, Woodford County should be proud.

“It means that a community is innovating and is working hard for its people and so every time that we’re able to provide a little extra help, what it really is, is a little reaffirmation of the good work being done by your county being done by your city,” Beshear said.

The $250,000 will go towards rebuilding the tennis park from the ground up, new lights and sidewalks that are ADA accessible, meaning accessible to anyone with a disability or possibly a wheelchair too.

Judge-Executive James Kay also said Woodford County Public Schools is putting $30,000 towards the project too, so the high school tennis team can utilize the courts as well.