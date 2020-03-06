FBI: Officer shot, investigation underway in Pulaski Co.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An FBI agent was shot early Friday morning during the execution of a federal arrest warrant, according to the Louisville FBI office.

A statement released said one subject and one FBI agent were wounded, although it did not specificy the injuries.

According to the Louisville FBI, “In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances. Do to the ongoing nature of this review, FBI Louisville will have no further comment at this time.”

