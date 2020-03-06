Enjoy the sunshine this weekend, because next week will be rainy!

TODAY: 50% chance of rain and flurry mix. Partly sunny skies. Highs a little cooler in the low 40s, falling to the 30s in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: 10% chance of rain. Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 50s, upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with a 40% chance of rain in the evening. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: 90% chance of rain. Cloudy with warmer temperatures in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance of rain. Cloudy with warmer temperatures in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: 50% chance of rain. Cloudy with warmer temperatures in the low 60s.