Governor calls on employers to offer paid sick leave

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – In the midst of a bad flu season and the growing threat of the coronavirus, Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday called on employers to offer paid sick leave if they don’t already.

“To make sure that we don’t have people coming to work that otherwise should be staying home, but if you’re being self-isolated for 14-days, there are a lot of people that can’t pay the bills,” Beshear says.

Kentucky is one of the worst state’s in the nation when it comes to offering paid sick leave, in part, because it has so many low-wage jobs, according to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.