Democratic Senate hopefuls stake out health care positions

NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) – Several U.S. Senate Democratic hopefuls have staked out health care positions at a forum.

The Courier Journal reports four candidates participated in Thursday night’s forum.

They were retired Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath, state Rep. Charles Booker, retired Marine Mike Broihier and mental health counselor Jimmy Ausbrooks.

Booker talked about his experiences as a diabetic while expressing his support for Medicare for All.

Broihier says he supports expanding the Affordable Care Act to include a public option but added he would support Medicare for All if the ACA was repealed.

McGrath also backed the idea of adding a public option to the ACA.