Crossroads Church sends man-power and money to Nashville after tornadoes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)-Crossroads Church says it will send monetary relief and a team to help with recovery efforts in Nashville after deadly tornadoes ripped through Tennessee, killing more than 20 people.

The church says it will send $50,000, part of which will go to Hope Force International in Franklin, Tennessee to evaluate the damage and craft a response plan.

Crossroads says it has partnered with Hope Force for about 15 years in responding to other disasters all over the world.

Crossroads says its Masters of Disaster volunteer team is trained to respond to these kinds of emergencies and will go to Tennessee to help rebuild, but the church isn’t sure yet what kind of work the team will be needed for.

Crossroads launched in Ohio in 1995, but has grown to many locations, including one in Lexington.

The church doesn’t have a physical building in Nashville, but says it does have connections to the Nashville area, including plans to host a conference there in the fall.