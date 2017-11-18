Video shows UK football fan being shot in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WTVQ) – Chilling video has been released of a UK football fan being shot while on a trip to see the Kentucky-South Carolina game in Columbia in September.

Denise Massey and Jimmy Brannon, who live in Paris, were in the city’s popular Vista entertainment district shortly after 2:00 a.m. on September 16, when shots rang out.

Columbia Police say four men and four women were wounded, including Massey, who was shot in the cheek; the bullet exited the back of her head.

Massey was initially listed in critical condition in intensive care, but is now recovering at home in Paris.

While still in the hospital in Columbia, Massey and Brannon got engaged. They plan to marry next month.

Four people, all in their 20’s, were arrested in connection to the shooting, according to Columbia Police.

The video was taken outside the Pearlz Oyster Bar where the Bourbon County couple had dinner.

The State newspaper in Columbia, South Carolina first obtained the video.