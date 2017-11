High school highlights & scores (11-17-17)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Regional championships were decided across the Commonwealth Friday night. Check out action from 7 games in the video with Central Kentucky area interest.

Alex Risen guides you through the highlights. Check out every state quarterfinal score below.

PREP FOOTBALL

Class 6A

Quarterfinal

Central Hardin 27, Daviess Co. 20

Lou. St. Xavier 45, Lou. Butler 18

Lou. Trinity 49, Simon Kenton 17

Scott Co. 45, Frederick Douglass 13

Class 5A

Quarterfinal

Cov. Catholic 49, South Oldham 7

Harlan Co. 23, Southwestern 18

Madison Southern 61, Montgomery Co. 20

South Warren 28, Bowling Green 21

Class 4A

Quarterfinal

Collins 34, Mercer Co. 28

Johnson Central 54, Ashland Blazer 27

Wayne Co. 45, Lou. Western 18

Franklin-Simpson 35, Hopkinsville 28

Class 3A

Quarterfinal

Boyle Co. 57, Lexington Catholic 15

Corbin 50, Powell Co. 0

Elizabethtown 52, Caldwell Co. 6

Lou. Central 60, Belfry 21

Class 2A

Quarterfinal

Danville 49, Lex. Christian 7

Lou. Christian Academy 24, Lou. DeSales 3

Glasgow 40, Monroe Co. 14

Mayfiled 40, Owensboro Catholic 7

Class 1A

Quarterfinal

Beechwood 35, Lou. Ky. Country Day 14

Raceland 31, Paintsville 14

Pikeville 14, Hazard 9

Campbellsville 44, Crittenden Co. 8