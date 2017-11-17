Versailles road worker’s death brings road safety awareness

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Versailles road worker’s death Thursday night just brings back pain for Tonya Ashby and Sydney Boyd.

Ashby’s brother died in 2014 in much the same way. Ashby says her brother, Kendale Ashby, had just started the day, flagging for a guardrail project in Versailles.

“A red vehicle came up and hit him from behind. He was flipped up and thrown into the windshield and thrown into the back of the car and landed on the ground,” Ashby said.

Her brother was the father of four girls, one who was only ten days old when her dad died.

“I thought it was a dream. Sometimes I still think it’s a dream. It doesn’t even feel real half the time,” Sydney Boyd said of her uncle’s death.

Unfortunately, it is real for about 100 road workers a year, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Natasha Lacy with Kentucky’s Department of Highways says road work is not just construction. It is also utility work, mowing, and tree trimming.

“People who are working in any type of work zone are trying to make it better for motorists and the public,” Lacy said.

She says work zone deaths are easily preventable

“Obeying the speed limits, obeying flaggers, and you also want to stay alert,” Lacy said.

Staying alert will help you see important signs. Ashby’s family says maybe he would still be alive if more people followed them.