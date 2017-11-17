Popular “Food for Fines” returning to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Parking Authority is bringing back its “Food for Fines” Holiday Program

This will be the fourth year for the program that is run through LEXPARK. It starts on Monday, November 20 and goes through Friday, December 15.

Customers who bring in 10 cans of food will receive $15 off any LEXPARK or Lexington Police issued parking citation. Customers with multiple citations may bring in as many cans as they wish and receive $15 credit for every set of 10 cans. Past due citations are eligible.

The LEXPARK office is located at 122 North Broadway.

The Parking Authority says, since the program started, 24,500 cans of food has been collected, which is the equivalent of 12 tons or 16,000 meals.

All canned food donations received by LEXPARK will be donated to God’s Pantry Food Bank.

Canned vegetables donations need to be at least 14-15 oz.

Protein items such as canned meat, beans or peanut butter are suggested.

Expired, damaged or opened food donations will not be accepted.

LEXPARK says it reserves the right to revoke a customer’s participation in the program at any time.