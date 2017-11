RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police say suspected fentanyl-laced methamphetamine has led to a number of overdoses in Madison County.

Investigators say in just the last week, there have been five overdoses in the county that could be tied to the suspected fentanyl-laced meth; two of those people died.

Fentanyl is an opioid pain medication with a rapid onset and short duration of action. It is 50-to-100 times more potent than morphine, according to health officials.