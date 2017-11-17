Kentucky’s jobless rate falls to 5 percent in October

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky officials say the state’s unemployment rate fell to 5 percent in October.

The Kentucky Center for Education and Workforce Statistics says last month’s seasonally adjusted preliminary rate was down from the revised 5.2 percent reported for September.

The October rate was up slightly from the 4.9 percent recorded for the state in October 2016.

State officials say Kentucky’s education and health services sectors added 1,400 jobs from September to October of this year. The information services sector gained 500 jobs, while the government sector increased by 300 jobs.

Employment in mining and logging did not change in October.

Officials say construction employment declined by 1,600 jobs from September to October of this year. The financial activities sector lost 800 jobs in October. Manufacturing employment dropped by 300 jobs.

