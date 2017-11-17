Kentucky gov still plans for special legislative session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s Republican governor said he still plans to call a special session of the state legislature to make changes to the state’s troubled public pension system.

Gov. Matt Bevin and Republican legislative leaders unveiled the plan last month. But since then, the GOP House Speaker resigned his leadership post following a sexual harassment scandal. Republican leaders in the House have said they do not have the votes to pass the bill unless it is changed.

Asked if the pension bill was dead, Bevin told reporters Friday “not at all.” He said the pension bill will pass and it will happen soon. He did not say when he plans to call a special session.

The state legislature is scheduled to convene its regular session on Jan. 2.