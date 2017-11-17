Kentucky defeats Tennessee in blood drive competition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky won the 30th annual Big Blue Crush, 2,540 to 1,787, which is the largest margin of victory in the history of the competition.

“Thank you, Big Blue Nation,” said Martha Osborne, Vice President of Marketing for Kentucky Blood Center (KBC). “Because of your generosity, we have once again beat Tennessee, but, more importantly, we have a strong blood supply heading into the holidays. That’s the main reason we’ve been doing this for 30 years. The healthcare of patients in both Kentucky and Tennessee benefit from so many kind-hearted blood donors who have been rolling up their sleeves this week.”

Big Blue Crush is a yearly blood drive competition between Kentucky and Tennessee fans to see who can donate the most blood for the holidays.

KBC now leads the overall blood donation competition against Medic Regional Blood Center in Knoxville 17-12, with 1 tie. KBC has won eight years in a row.