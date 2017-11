Today we welcomed, Johnathan Lang, the Executive Deputy Director Bluegrass of Rockin’ Rodeo. To get more information about the Rockin’ Rodeo that the Kentucky Horse Park is hosting tonight and tomorrow check out their website to learn more and get tickets!

The Bluegrass Rockin’ Rodeo at the

Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena

will take place:

November 17th – 18th

Starting at 7:30pm

Doors open at 5:00pm

$20 for a single day pass

$30 for the weekend