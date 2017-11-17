Gusty winds, rain showers, and thunderstorms develop for Saturday

Overview: A Wind Advisory is in effect through the day Saturday, with wind gusts around 45 mph possible. Saturday will be a mild, windy, and wet afternoon, with a high temperature of 64 degrees. Strong thunderstorms are possible for Saturday afternoon and evening as a strong cold front moves across the region. Colder temperatures arrive by Sunday and early next week, with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Drier weather will develop for next week, with chilly temperatures around Thanksgiving Day.

TONIGHT: A few rain showers will be possible, along with gusty winds, with a low temperature of 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely for late Saturday, as a strong cold front moves across Kentucky. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible, with gusty winds the biggest issue. Saturday high temperatures will be around 64 degrees, yet temperatures will fall quickly as the cold front moves through Kentucky late in the day.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be around, with a low temperature of 33 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and colder temperatures develop, with a high temperature of only 39 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures develop, with a low of 25 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a high of 48 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures linger, with a low temperature of 34 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures continue, with a high temperature of 56 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 32 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies will continue, with a chilly high temperature of 42 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures continue, with a low of 24 degrees.

THANKSGIVING DAY THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be around for Thanksgiving Day, with a high temperature of 43 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with a low of 25 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue for “Black Friday”, with a high of 45 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers