Guns, other items seized in late-night raid

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Four agencies were involved in a late-night raid on a home in Lexington where investigators say they seized several stolen guns.

Kentucky State Police, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington Police and agents from Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives went to the home at 249 East Loudon in Lexington Thursday night.

According to state police, they were there with search warrant on a case involving a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts in several counties across the state.

Police say they found several guns and other items that had been stolen from vehicles at the home.

Authorities did not say if there were any arrests made during the raid.