HICKORY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police have issued a Golden Alert for a Marshall County man.

Police say and 38-year-old David H. Largent had not been seen or heard from since November 2, 2017.

They say it is possible Largent is heading toward Joplin, Missouri.

Largent is described a 5’ 11” with long brown hair, weighing approximately 150 lbs.

He is possibly in a green 2001 Chevrolet S-10, with Kentucky registration of 317FXM.