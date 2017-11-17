God’s Pantry among food banks to receive $10,000 grant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – God’s Pantry is one of the food banks across Kentucky to receive a grant to combat hunger.

CareSource and the CareSource Foundation have awarded seven grants to food banks across Kentucky for $10,000 each as a part of its Days of Caring in Kentucky.

The foundation gave these grants to community food bank organizations throughout the state as part of a larger effort to help combat hunger and food insecurity in Kentucky during the holiday season.

The food banks that received a surprise check for $10,000.

In addition to God’s Pantry Food Bank, which serves the Lexington community, Help Office of Owensboro in Owensboro, Freestore Foodbank of Northern Kentucky and River Cities Harvest of Eastern Kentucky also received grants.

