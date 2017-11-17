Florida Democrats' chair asked to step down over creepiness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Four Democratic candidates for Florida governor are asking the state party chairman to step down after a report that he makes women feel uncomfortable.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, Miami Beach Mayor, former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham and businessman Chris King called on Stephen Bittel to resign Friday. It was a response to a Politico report quoting anonymous women saying that Bittel would leer at them, make comments about their appearances or breasts and exhibit other behavior that made them uncomfortable. He also had a breast-shaped stress ball in his office.

None of the women said he groped or assaulted them.

Bittel didn’t immediately return a message left on his cellphone. He did apologize in a statement to Politico and promised to do better.

