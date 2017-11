LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Officials say fighting a fire at a Dixiana Farm hay shed was challenging.

The fire department was called out at around 5 a.m.

Crews spent hours bringing water tankers back and forth to put out the fire.

The manager of the farm says that at least $20,000 worth of hay was lost in the fire.

It was used to feed the horses on the farm.

Fire investigators are still on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.