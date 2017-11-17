It’s chilly this morning but this afternoon will be much warmer.

Happy Friday everyone! It was definitely a cold start to the day but the good news is this afternoon will be much warmer. This afternoon the high temperatures will warm up near 59 degrees for the high. Enjoy the warm and dry conditions today because tomorrow will be warm but the rain returns so you’ll be needing those umbrellas. Tomorrow high will be near 63 degrees but will mostly cloudy skies and the chance for that afternoon rain. The showers and storms in the afternoon will be producing heavy amounts of rainfall along with gusty winds. Winds will be strong, out of the south between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour. With the strong winds and heavy rain you’ll want to make sure to stay weather aware and of course, grab an umbrella. Sunday will be much cooler thanks to the cold front and high temperatures will only be topping out in the low 40’s but at least we will see a bit of sunshine. Stay safe and have a great weekend!