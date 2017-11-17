Check out this awesome recipe for Grain-Free Homestyle Stuffing from Wild Thyme with chef, Allison Davis!

Grain-Free Homestyle Stuffing
author mommypotamus
Ingredients
- 3 ½ cups onion, diced
- 2 ½ cups celery, diced
- 1 cup apple, cored and diced
- 1 pound of ground turkey
- 1/4 cup dates, chopped into small pieces (raisins or dried cranberries would also be good)
- 2 cups almond flour
- 2 teaspoons sage
- 2 teaspoons thyme
- 1/4 teaspoon marjoram
- 1/4 teaspoon rosemary
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons butter, ghee or coconut oil
- 3 eggs, whisked
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350F
- Grease a medium-sized baking dish (If you’re using a cast iron skillet that can go from stovetop to oven, skip this step)
- Add 2 tablespoons butter/ghee/coconut oil to a saucepan and warm over low/med heat.
- Add onion, celery, apple and herbs and saute over medium heat for 5 minutes. Add the ground turkey and cook until brown and continue to break up until very fine (resembling a grain) Remove from heat.
- In a large bowl, add almond flour and dates and mix. (Note: If you have a cast iron that can go from stovetop to oven, you can just mix everything in the pan.)
- Add the lightly beaten eggs to the bowl and mix well.
- Add mixture to baking dish and bake at 350F for 45 minutes – 1 hour