Check out this awesome recipe for Grain-Free Homestyle Stuffing from Wild Thyme with chef, Allison Davis!

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

 

Grain-Free Homestyle Stuffing

author mommypotamus

Ingredients

  • 3 ½ cups onion, diced
  • 2 ½ cups celery, diced
  • 1 cup apple, cored and diced
  • 1 pound of ground turkey
  • 1/4 cup dates, chopped into small pieces (raisins or dried cranberries would also be good)
  • 2 cups almond flour
  • 2 teaspoons sage
  • 2 teaspoons thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon marjoram
  • 1/4 teaspoon rosemary
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons butter, ghee or coconut oil
  • 3 eggs, whisked

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350F
  2. Grease a medium-sized baking dish (If you’re using a cast iron skillet that can go from stovetop to oven, skip this step)
  3. Add 2 tablespoons butter/ghee/coconut oil to a saucepan and warm over low/med heat.
  4. Add onion, celery, apple and herbs and saute over medium heat for 5 minutes. Add the ground turkey and cook until brown and continue to break up until very fine (resembling a grain) Remove from heat.
  5. In a large bowl, add almond flour and dates and mix. (Note: If you have a cast iron that can go from stovetop to oven, you can just mix everything in the pan.)
  6. Add the lightly beaten eggs to the bowl and mix well.
  7. Add mixture to baking dish and bake at 350F for 45 minutes – 1 hour
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Drake, Kevin Spacey, Prince William and Harry, and much more entertainment news on What’s Poppin’~
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Check out this yummy recipe for Dark Chocolate Cranberry Pumpkin Seed Bark from Wild Thyme​ with chef, Allison Davis!
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Check out this yummy recipe for Mediterranean Chick Pea Salad from Wild Thyme with Chef, Allison Davis!
Read More»
﻿
More News»