Central Kentucky road worker hit and killed in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man from Woodford County was killed while working along I64 in Louisville Thursday night.

Police say 55-year-old James Howard Bland, Jr., of Versailles, was placing cones in the road when he was hit by a car at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to WHAS in Louisville, MetroSafe says he was a Flag Pro employee, working traffic control.

Police say the driver of the car did stop and is cooperating with police.

No word on if the driver will face charges.