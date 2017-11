LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The basketball Cats surprised some Solid Blue fans with their performance in Chicago in the 65-61 loss to Kansas.

Kentucky had a chance to beat the Jayhawks in the nightcap of the Champions Classic.

Which actually got Coach Cal to thinking, maybe his team would’ve won if the game had been played earlier?

It would definitely make it easier on the student-athletes.

Hear from Cal in the video on why the late start surprised him once the team returned home.