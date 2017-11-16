Woman found dead in Richmond; Police get search warrant

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – There are still more questions than answers after a woman was found dead Wednesday night in an apartment on Villa Drive in Richmond, according to Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison. He says the woman had been dead “for some time.”

The body was found in the Southern Hills Plaza on Villa Drive. It was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

No name has been released.

The coroner, at this point, is calling this a death investigation as he determines how and why the woman died.

Richmond Police requested a search warrant as part of the investigation, according to the coroner.

Look for updates online and on ABC 36 News.