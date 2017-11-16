Victim of fatal crash in Franklin County identified

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim from Wednesday’s crash involving a semi-truck on I64.

The coroner says he is 34-year-old Aubrey Hill of Lebanon.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff, a semi-truck driver was going on westbound on I64 at around 12 p.m. Wednesday when a car cut in front of him.

The semi-truck driver swerved to avoid hitting a car, went into the median, crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with an SUV, driven by Hill.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner says he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash.