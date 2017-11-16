UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman found dead in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County coroner has released the name of the woman found dead Wednesday night in Richmond.

Coroner Jimmy Cornelison says the body of 52-year-old Tammy Alexander was discovered at Southern Hills Plaza on Villa Drive and that her body had been there “for some time.”

Her body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy and the results are expected late Thursday.

According to Cornelison, Richmond police have requested a search warrant as part of the investigation.