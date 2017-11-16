Undercover investigation lands man in jail on child sex charges

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Owensboro man was arrested following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation by State Police.

State Police say its Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after it says 24-year old John W. Frazier was communicating with juveniles online.

Investigators on Wednesday executed a search warrant at Frazier’s home and seized equipment they say he used to facilitate the crime. The equipment was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

State Police say Frazier was arrested and lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center on a charge of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor/peace offer regarding sex offense.